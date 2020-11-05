FORT WAYNE — A Hamilton woman is serving two years in a federal prison for health care fraud.
Suzi R. Gawel, 57, pleaded guilty May 18 to health care fraud and aggravated identity theft in Indiana Northern District Court. She was sentenced Oct. 14 by Judge Holly Brady to two years on each count, to run consecutively.
She has been remanded to a federal facility in West Virginia “to facilitate visitation with family and friends,” say court documents. She was given permission to participate in First Step Act programs, which may shorten her sentence.
After the served portion of her sentence is completed, Gawel will be placed on supervised release for one year.
She has been ordered to pay $646,690 in restitution. Payment is to Indiana’s General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Gawel’s criminal activities occurred over the space of almost four years, say court documents, starting in January 2015.
She worked as an office manager at a Fort Wayne company that sold durable medical equipment to clients across northern Indiana and had access to Medicaid patient information, including patients’ names, addresses, dates of birth, Medicaid ID numbers and treating physician information. According to federal authorities, Gawel submitted more than 200 reimbursement claims to Indiana Medicaid for durable medical equipment, including oximetry devices and pneumatic compressors, which were not provided to Medicaid recipients, for which they had no medical necessity or for which there was no physician order.
