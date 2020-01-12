Museum receives gift of first Duesenberg
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum has received one of its best gifts ever — the very first Duesenberg passenger car sold to the public, a 1921 Duesenberg Model A Coupe.
“This is one of the most significant donations in this museum’s 45-year history,” said Brandon Anderson, the museum’s executive director.
The gleaming, all-black beauty features an oversized passenger compartment designed for its original owner, 7-foot-tall Samuel Northrup Castle of Hawaii, a descendant of the founder of a sugar plantation business that eventually became Dole Food Co.
The car remained with the Castle family for nearly a century until they donated it to the museum, after first giving it a three-year, 10,000-hour restoration in California.
A 2013 New York Times video about the car mentioned speculation that it might be worth more than $50 million. A companion story in the Times described it as “the first privately purchased car from what many consider America’s most historically significant automotive brand.”
Noble council decides on annex funding
ALBION — Although at times there were long pauses as Noble County Council members considered some weighty decisions, at the end of the day, all seven members were in agreement about how to move forward funding a new county annex building.
Council members opted to change the type of bond they’d like to take out to fund the proposed $15 million project to build a new annex building on the site of the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office and renovate the courthouse.
Noble County has enough bonding capacity to fund the estimated $15 million annex project, although doing so would essentially tap out the county’s ability to borrow.
Stolen bison sculpture found damaged
KENDALLVILLE — Bix the bison, a fiberglass statue belonging to the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department, has been found after being stolen from the east side of Bixler Lake near the softball field parking lot sometime between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6.
Photos of the bison show it scuffed up, with almost all of the artwork scraped off, revealing the gray interior.
Originally, Bix’s sides depicted a knight and a sign that read “Kendallville,” and the other a rendition of the Apple Festival.
Other parts of the bison are scratched and worn, too, like the horns, nose and hooves.
The statue is also dirty, caked in some places in what appears to be mud.
The grinding of the paint on the fiberglass went so deep it cracked some of the bison, which calls into question if the statue is even salvageable.
Steuben County to celebrate suffrage centennial
ANGOLA — A hundred years ago, the Indiana General Assembly ratified the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, giving women the right to vote on Jan. 16, 1920.
That year in Steuben County, 3,487 women voted on Nov. 2, said Steuben County historian Peg Dilbone, a member of a local committee that has planned a year-long suffrage centennial. Dilbone has done exhaustive research on the subject, “since I graduated from high school,” she said.
The committee began meeting in November, an offshoot of the Steuben County Historical Society. They’ve planned a year-long observance of women’s suffrage that will begin with an open house on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Cline Memorial Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be refreshments and information about the suffrage movement and the activities planned in Steuben County. Men may attend.
At Monday night’s Angola Common Council meeting, Mayor Richard Hickman read a proclamation designating Jan. 16 Women’s Suffrage Day in Angola. The Steuben County Commissioners made a similar proclamation during their meeting Monday afternoon.
County line intersection’s safety questioned
ANGOLA — Safety at the intersection of Old Highway 27 and C.R. 800S was questioned during a meeting of the Steuben County Commissioners, this time by a DeKalb County Councilman, William VanWye.
Improvements at the intersection done by Steuben County were questioned by VanWye, who had suggestions for other alternatives to make the “hot spot” safer.
In recent weeks the Steuben County Highway Department has installed flashing lights at the intersection on the three sides it controls. There are red flasher warning signs and flashers at the stop signs that control traffic from east and westbound C.R. 800S (S.R.4 on the DeKalb or south side of the road).
For southbound traffic that’s headed into DeKalb County, yellow flashing lights have been installed to alert motorists to the upcoming intersection. Also, a suggested speed limit sign of 40 mph for the intersection has been installed for the southbound traffic on the Steuben side of the road.
Angola salutes retiring 36-year fire chief
ANGOLA — Love and camaraderie warmed the Angola Public Safety Building Saturday afternoon as a fleet of firefighters and friends helped Angola Fire Chief Mike Meek celebrate his last day on the force.
His son, Captain Jason Meek, talked him into taking one last spin around the district in the fire truck before leading him to the surprise party. Meek received the 50-year award from the Indiana Fire Association and an union shirt from the Professional Fire Fighters Union of Indiana. Friday, he was presented with a Meritorious Service Award from Indiana Fire Marshal Stephen Cox.
Meek thanked everyone for a good ride and unforgettable memories. He started on the department on Jan. 4, 1977, and retired exactly 43 years later. He became chief in December 1983, prior to a fiery year in 1984 that saw major conflagrations that included The Heidelberg Cafe.
Meek was a fixture at local fire and accident scenes, sitting in his red pickup truck, calmly commanding activities. He was there for a Christmas fire at the Best Western in 1992 and a Fun Spot roller coaster jam that suspended several people in the air for hours in July 2008.
