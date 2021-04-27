ANGOLA — Angola Deputy Clerk Ryan Herbert will be sworn in as the city’s new clerk-treasurer Thursday afternoon, a promotion he received due to the resignation of Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell.
Herbert’s appointment came at a Republican Party caucus necessary to fill the vacancy last Wednesday.
Herbert takes over following the resignation of Twitchell, who after 29 consecutive years in office has decided to retire midway through her current term, which expires in Dec. 31, 2023.
Herbert, who was hired in to the Angola Clerk’s Office in 2012, before working his way up from an accounts payable clerk to deputy clerk, says he feels prepared for the new role.
“I’m excited for the opportunity, and I feel ready to take on the responsibility,” Herbert said. “I have very big shoes to fill, and while I may not always do things the way Deb does, I will try my best to put as much care into everything as she has.”
Angola Mayor Dick Hickman said Tuesday morning that Twitchell’s leaving is a big blow to the city, given the wealth of experience she brought to the position as a result of her many years of service.
“You just can’t replace someone like Deb,” he said. “I truly consider her the best clerk-treasurer in the state of Indiana, and I don’t say that lightly.”
Hickman said although Twitchell will be missed he has faith in Herbert’s ability to succeed at the position.
“Twenty-nine years of experience is tough to replace, but I have no doubt that Ryan will step in and do a good job,” he said.
Hickman said Twitchell will be with the city until the end of June, and could help the the upcoming budget process before leaving. She and Herbert will work closely with each other until she leaves.
In Indiana, when a political officeholder resigns before the end of their term, their political party gets to choose a successor to serve out the remainder of their term in office.
That’s what happened last Wednesday, as the Steuben County GOP picked Herbert to fill the vacancy. He was the only applicant who filed for the office, said Rick Michael, the party’s chairman.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Michael said he has faith in Herbert, who is also the Steuben County GOP treasurer, to succeed in his new position, given his training and experience.
“He’ll do a good job,” he said.
Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in the county clerk’s office at the Steuben County Courthouse.
