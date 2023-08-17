Music Fest donation

Board members, officers, friends, volunteers and a couple dogs from the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County pose with organizers of the Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest after the Shelter was presented a donation for $23,000, the proceeds from this year’s festival held in July. Holding the check are Shelter Board President Tracey Floto, from left, festival organizer Jeb Bartley, Shelter Director Adrianne Long and Mike Stephenson of the music fest.

 Mike Marturello

ANGOLA — The 10th anniversary year of the Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest again brought a big donation to the Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

And it also brought a feeling of family.

