ANGOLA — The 10th anniversary year of the Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest again brought a big donation to the Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
And it also brought a feeling of family.
In the years that Crush Entertainment has put on the July festival and has made significant donations to the Shelter, its board president, Tracey Floto, said the organizers and Crooked Lake community have become part of the Humane Shelter family.
“Last year I was left speechless,” Floto said when another big check with a big sum was presented to the Shelter’s board of directors.
There were many gasps when another check for $23,000 was presented to the Shelter, the same amount as last year. But to Floto and others attending Saturday’s presentation, there was a much warmer feeling.
“The Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Fest has become more than just a festival that gives us a donation. You’ve become family to us,” Floto said. “It’s more than just a check.”
There were lots of hugs and smiles with Saturday’s presentation, which included Shelter board members, officers, volunteers and friends from the Music Fest. Along with a couple of the shelter’s furry residents.
Jeb and Deb Bartley, owners of Crush Entertainment, Fort Wayne, tied their record in donations collected for the Humane Shelter. This year the festival donated $23,000 to the humane shelter, tying last year’s donation of about and topping the 2021 record of $17,000.
In the last 10 years the festival has donated more than $120,000 to the Humane Shelter from the proceeds collected at the Crooked Lake sandbar.
The Crooked Lake Music Fest is completely free every year and all money is raised through donations, sponsorships and merchandise sales.
