ANGOLA — Steuben County has put its salary schedule under a microscope as it tries to create a system that’s fair to all and rewards employees.
A consulting firm recently took a look at the county’s wage system, which has been in place some 20-30 years, and the options were reviewed by Human Resources Director Crystal Dadura with members of the Steuben County Council in a special meeting Tuesday.
One study was conducted in 2018 and then the current system was observed again in hopes of creating a system that was consistent.
“It’s kind of all over the place,” Dadura said in describing the current system.
One example is what happened last year. In an effort to retain deputies, the base pay was raised to $50,000. Raises would be based on advancement in rank, as well as cost of living increases the Steuben County Council might grant on an annual basis. This system for merit employees didn’t fit the county’s matrix system.
Then there have been exceptions for certain employees who are compensated for their experience or specialized training and are therefore taken out of the matrix system, which rewards employees after they reach certain “steps” in the county’s system for longevity.
Some employees are eligible for overtime, when they work past 40 hours, and others have overtime built in to their pay.
“We’re driving the bus but we don’t know where we’re going,” Councilman Jim Getz said.
One of the seemingly preferred changes to the system would change base pay and would require raising the pay of 20-30 employees right off the bat.
There also would be certain levels of increases in wages based on longevity.
Nothing was decided, but the council will have the information from the study available to it as it heads into this year’s budget-writing sessions, which start soon.
“We need to know how much this is going to cost us,” Councilwoman Linda Hansen said.
It might be difficult making a change in 2021 because there will be 27 pay periods as opposed to the usual 26 next year. That will mean the county will have to be able to come up with an additional payroll, which costs about $400,000 a pay period.
“That’s a wallop. That’s substantial,” Hansen said.
She said it will be important to cover that additional payroll as well as bring up the bottom level of pay for employees.
“The priority has to be that 27th pay (period) and bring that level one up,” she said.
Hansen suggested any major change to the county’s pay system might have to wait until 2022 when the additional payroll period isn’t an issue.
An additional pay period cycles through every seven or eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.