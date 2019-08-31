LIGONIER — Saturday was a night of healing for the Charger community.
The celebration of life for Chuck Schlemmer, former cross country and track coach and teacher, filled the bleachers at the West Noble High School track Saturday night.
Walking in, one was greeted with an opportunity to buy red Team Schlem stickers. Jackie Stout, who grew up with Schlemmer, had the idea to sell them and fundraise for the family, of which the decals had raised about $1,900.
“I grew up beside him as a little kid, and I spent a lot of time with him and his kids, so it kind of hit me, and that’s why I wanted to put that extra effort in helping out the family,” Stout said.
The concession stand was also open, not selling the usual Hershey bars and Diet Coke, but handing out coffee and chocolate-glazed doughnuts, Schlemmer’s favorite.
People could also write tributes and leave them at the celebration.
On the field, boards full of medals, plaques and his sayings stretched out to the 50 yard line. A canoe he built and traveled in also sat near a table dedicated to his Charger reading challenge books.
The program was supposed to begin around 6 p.m., but actually started closer to half-past, since so many people filed into the bleachers to hear those close to Schlemmer honor his life.
West Noble faculty, alumni, current students and Ligonier residents all took their Saturday night to remember.
Three college students, who were on teams Schlemmer coached or in his classes, made their way back to their hometown Saturday night.
Kristina Petersen drove from Cedarville University in southwest Ohio. She said in Schlemmer’s classes, she would always read a book, and he would never pass up the chance to pick it up himself and jokingly deem whether it was worth reading.
Though many remember him as a goofball, he was serious about supporting his students, Alix Tijerina, a current student at IUPUI, pointed out.
“He believed in all of us, even when we didn’t believe in ourselves,” she said.
Erick Contreras, now attending Bethel University, said Schlemmer taught him things during track season he still carries with him today.
“Back then, there were some good teams in track. He always had this one quote, which was ‘Control the things you can, because you can’t control what others do,’” Contreras said. “So basically, that taught us to not worry about other teams and just worry about us as a family.”
Tijerina also said she kept up with the Schlemmer news through Facebook and her friends while attending college in Indianapolis.
She said she liked how, for a while after Schlemmer’s accident, his class wasn’t taught in his classroom. Instead, in the room, students could grieve with counselors.
“(The school) knew what it meant for everybody, and I think they handled it really well,” Tijerina said. “I was really proud to see that.”
During the ceremony, various people whose lives Schlemmer touched spoke, including former students and runners and teachers at the school.
Travis Brimhall, Ligonier parks director and former runner on Schlemmer’s team, announced that a memorial to Schlemmer would be made by Pavilion One in Kenney Park.
The night ended with a candlelight vigil, moment of silence and a prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.