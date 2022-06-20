ANGOLA — The second annual Angola’s Got Talent took place at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, with a gymnast and a singer taking the two top prizes.
The program had 12 candidates starting at young as 9.
Elise Baker won the under 18 portion of Angola’s Got Talent with her gymnastics routine. Baker has hopes to join the U.S. Olympics Gymnastic’s Team one day.
Baker’s parents and Michele and Jonathon Baker, and brother Solomon Baker also performed on Saturday in their band Apart We Fall with guitarist Landon Blue.
Baker’s other older brother Phoenix Baker also performed separately on the piano proving the entire Baker family has talent to share.
In second place in the under 18 division was pianist, singer and songwriter Ivy Witmer. She performed her original song, “Dance with You.”
Witmer also won the People’s Choice Award for the evening.
David Claudy came in third place with his cover of, “I can’t Stand Still,” by Footloose the Musical.
Singing “If I Can’t Love Her,” from Broadway Musical Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" was John Claudy, who placed first in the 18 and older division.
Claudy has dreams of joining Broadway one day and is a recent graduate of Valparaiso University with a double major in music and theater.
In second place in the adult portion was Angola local Kevin Doe. Doe performed first Saturday night by singing "Mustang Sally."
In third place was Ashley Zulch who sang, “I have Nothing,” by Whitney Houston.
Angola’s Got Talent’s proceeds go to Cahoots Café. It is their largest fundraising event of the year.
The new director of Cahoots Café, Sophia Benedict, led the direction of the 2022 Angola’s Got Talent.
The event was emceed by the Rev. Tom Adamson of the Holy Family Episcopal Church, Angola.
