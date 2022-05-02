Four people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Ryan D. Lawrence, 33, of the 1700 block of Freedom Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Radina L. Noblit, 39, of the 100 block of Central Park Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Spring Street at North Wayne Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor public intoxication and felony residential entry.
• Nicolas A. Stump, 38, of the 100 block of Ivywood Court, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy under a protective order.
• Lucas R. Wangen, 42, of Tanglewood Lane, Newark, Delaware, arrested on S.R. 127 at the Interstate 69 354 exit, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.