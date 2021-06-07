Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• William Burris, 20, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Richmond, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 345 mile marker on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Austin A. Castaneda, 24, of the 1100 block of West Main Street, Largo, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Timothy A. Chriswell-Rottger, 29, homeless, arrested on U.S. 20 at Enterprise Drive on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tanuri A. Dealmeida, 32, of the 2800 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago, arrested on Nevada Mills Road at C.R. 300W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Ian D. Fifer, 30, of the 7500 block of Throwal Bradley Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on East Maumee Street at Martha Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Zacarias L. Garcia, 23, of the 2900 block of Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on West Toledo Street at Renee Drive, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Douglas D. Hartley Jr., 31, of the 700 block of Pine Run, arrested on North Wayne Street at Harcourt Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• George E. Hashu Jr., 80, of the 500 block of Creek Bank Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury.
• Leonard L. Hutchison, 64, of the 1500 block of U.S. 20, Edon, Ohio, arrested on South Washington Street at East Gale Street on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Juan M. Jimenez, 30, of Lane 350A Big Otter Lake, Fremont, arrested in the 100 block of West Harcourt Road on charges of misdemeanor false informing and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Kenneth D. McLaughlin, 37, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 100 block of Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender and misdemeanor possession of throwing stars.
• Trace A. Meschberger, 22, of the 2300 block of Lafarge Lane, Auburn, arrested at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christine S. Mullen, 69, of the 700 block of Emerald Way, Odenton, Maryland, arrested in the 3200 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Andres Navarro, 22, of the 9100 block of East C.R. 400S, Hamilton, arrested on North Wayne Street at Morse Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Brian J. Rinard, 44, of the 2900 block of East Metz Road, arrested on C.R. 220S at C.R. 800E on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• James E. Ryan, 64, of the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the 357 exit ramp of I-69, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Heather M. Steele, 41, of the 1400 block of Aster Street, Logansport, arrested at the 7200 block of North Fremont Road, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.