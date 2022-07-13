ANGOLA — Lake James has never known a summer within the past century without the Bercot family.
At least not in the Oak Hill-Rosedale neighborhood on the lake's second basin, off of Bay View Road.
During a July 1922 layover in Angola, Francis Bercot purchased and eventually built a cottage on the lake. A claims agent for the Nickelplate railroad, Bercot was impressed with the west shore of second basin. The amount initially paid by Francis for the property is unknown.
Newly plated lots of Oak Hill-Rosedale became Francis and Emma’s humble abode. Lot 9 Rosedale is where the Bercot generational line would grow. The original cottage was replaced in 1998 by Alice Filbrun and Pauline Elett, granddaughter of Francis.
Passed down to Franklin P. and Hilda Bercot, the family has spent 100 memorable summers at Lake James.
Max Filbrun, a son-in-law to Hilda, said he isn't aware of anyone else in the Rosedale area that's been around as long as his family.
"I can't think of any other family that's been here this long," said Filbrun, who provided information for this story on behalf of the family.
To mark the occasion, the family plans to celebrate the cherished stories and beloved history of their home on Saturday.
