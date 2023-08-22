HAMILTON — Summerfest returns to Hamilton Aug. 26. The day-long event offers experiences for the whole family around the town. The annual event is presented by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber has released a schedule of events for the day:
Saturday
8-10 a.m. — Lions Club pancake and sausage breakfast at the fire department, benefits Boomerang Backpack
10 a.m. — Golf cart scavenger hunt registration at Hamilton Church of Christ
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids zone and $1 games at the police department, sponsored by the Fish Game Club and Psi-Rho
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Food, goods, arts and crafts vendors
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Golf cart scavenger hunt presented by the Hamilton Garden Club
1:30 p.m. — Watercraft scavenger hunt registration at the public docks
2-4 p.m. — Watercraft scavenger hunt presented by the Banner Club
6-11 p.m. — Beer and wine tent and downtown food vendors
7 p.m. — Metal butterfly live auction at the downtown stage, presented by the Recreation Board
8-11 p.m. — Mason Dixon Line at the downtown stage
