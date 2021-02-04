ANGOLA —Increased use of Angola’s biking and hiking trail has prompted city leaders to look at possibly expanding the resource.
A trail feasibility study that could help Angola secure more grant funding to improve and build out its trail system was approved during Monday’s Angola Common Council meeting.
The cost of the study, which will be carried out by VS Engineering, is not expected to exceed $35,600. Funds equaling that amount were approved so the work can go forward.
The engineering assessment will “evaluate the current roadway and pedestrian facilities, as well as determine the best possible routes to connect key locations,” VS Engineering said in a document outlining the scope and cost of the project.
As part of the study, VS Engineering will hold a public meeting sometime during the evaluation process to educate residents about their findings and any recommended improvements.
During Monday’s Council meeting, Angola City Engineer Amanda Cope said the timing is right to commission a study on the city’s trail network, and that such an evaluation might help the city secure some grant funding.
“The mayor and I have talked with VS Engineering about doing an overall study of our trail network, how it is existing and areas that we could expand it,” she said. “Currently with the economy there are chances at funding for trail expansion but they really want a study to be done.
“Compound that with COVID-19 and everyone wanting to be outside, and we just feel like it’s a good time to explore options with trails and how that can be expanded.”
Angola Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Hanna said the past year saw record trail use as the coronavirus pandemic prompted the closure of many other recreational facilities, particularly those that are indoors.
“With COVID-19 this year, we’ve seen a huge increase in not only park use, but trail use,” he said during Monday’s meeting.
Hanna says Angola’s trails get plenty of use, even during winter.
“One example I like to give people is when we’re blowing snow on the trail, a lot of times there are people following the tractor to walk behind it,” he said. “(The trails) have definitely been a great thing for our community and expanding those just makes sense.”
Council unanimously approved the contract with VS Engineering for the study.
Angola maintains more than 4 miles of recreational trails for biking or walking. The city’s trail system links up with a Steuben County maintained trail north of the city limits that meets up with a trail system in Pokagon State Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.