Six people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Randy W. Baatz, 56, of the 1400 block of South Golden Lake Road, arrested on the Public Square on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Ryan J. Damron, 22, of the 1000 block of Meck Drive, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• Dilan C. Frain, 26, of the 800 block of East 3rd Street, Auburn, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Dawson W. Jamison, 21, of the 600 block of Quimby Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Brody M. Steele, 18, of the 6200 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony child molesting.
• Logan C. Wood, 25, of the 3300 block of North S.R. 127, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior in the past 10 years.
