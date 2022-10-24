FORT WAYNE — For the third straight year, Trine University is competing with other area universities to collect food and funds for hunger relief by taking part in the eighth annual U Can Crush Hunger.
Between now and Nov. 11, eight area colleges and universities will participate in a friendly competition to raise food and funds for hunger relief in partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank. In addition to Trine, participants include reigning champion University of Saint Francis, as well as Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University and Purdue University Fort Wayne.
With a goal to raise 125,000 total pounds before the competition ends, canned goods and funding can be donated to support each school’s chances of bringing home the traveling trophy for 2022.
Monetary donations can be made online at www.CHFB.org by clicking on the “U Can Crush Hunger” event page and selecting a school to support in the competition. Food donations can also be made at any of the campus locations in designated collection bins.
Each dollar donated to the competition on behalf of a participating school counts as four pounds for that school.
The U Can Crush Hunger 2022 event is generously sponsored by transportation partner Two Men And A Truck, as well as financial sponsors Master Spas, Barrett McNagny Attorneys at Law, Dulin, Ward & DeWald, Inc., CPAs & Advisors, Engineering Resources, Inc., AALCO Distributing, JAT of Fort Wayne, and Anthem.
“Today, we have eight schools that are going to help us Crush Hunger,” said Carmen Cumberland, president and CEO of Community Harvest Food Bank. “Right now, 91,500 people are identifying as food insecure in northeast Indiana. They have to make very tough choices. ‘Do I buy gas? Do I buy groceries? Do I forego my prescription this month?’ This is so exciting to us, not only at the food bank, but as a community. We’re coming together so people don’t have to make those tough choices. Thank you to everyone who is teaming up to Crush Hunger with us!”
“We’re hopeful that the third time’s the charm and that Trine can bring home the first-place trophy — all, of course, while doing our part to aid food insecurity both at Trine University through our student-centered Share Closet and throughout the greater Steuben County area,” said Clare Danner, director of student leadership at Trine University. “At an institution that aims to prepare students to lead, succeed, and serve, Community Harvest Food Bank’s U Can Crush Hunger campaign is a perfect initiative for our campus community to undertake. Harnessing the power of our 100+ student organization leaders and compassionate faculty and staff, we are certain that we can contribute to CRUSHING hunger in Northeast Indiana alongside our colleagues at other colleges in the area. Good luck to all!”
“We are excited to be here and participate in another great year of U Can Crush Hunger,” said Daniel Branson, Marketing Director at Two Men And A Truck. “We provide the transportation as well as the weigh-ins for the event, and we are truly excited to again participate to help not only fuel a friendly competition, but to help fuel a need to be covered in our area. We know there is an issue for food being delivered and food being given out to our community members and so we’re excited about this opportunity to partner, and we’re excited to help grow and serve in our community in an even greater way.”
Established in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc. feeds 21,100 people every week. Last year, CHFB distributed 13 million pounds of food to over 91,000 unique individuals. Adam Smith serves as Board Chair and Carmen Cumberland serves as President and CEO. Community Harvest is one of 200 Feeding America member food banks in the United States, and one of 11 regional members of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. Community Harvest feeds hungry people in the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information, please visit chfb.org.
