HUDSON — Registered Hudson voters can choose their candidates for the fall ballot at a caucus on Tuesday.
A Republican convention will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Hudson Town Hall, 115 Parsonage St. Steuben County Republican Party Chairman Rick Michael will chair the event.
Registered Republican voters living within the Hudson town limits are eligible to cast votes for three of four candidates vying for slots on the fall ballot.
Candidates are Joshua D. Odom, Lyle Torrence, William Ebert and David Mann. All are Republicans running for at-large seats.
"None of the sitting council members wanted to run again," said Clerk Carla Olson.
All three council positions run through the end of December. Currently serving are Republicans Rick Bailer, president, and Kathy Kope, vice president, and Democrat Marlene Smith.
Town council members confirmed by Hudson voters in the fall would be sworn into to their new posts to begin serving in January 2020.
Notices of Tuesday's caucus have been posted at the clerk's office, Hudson Post Office and Hudson's fire station.
