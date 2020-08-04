ANGOLA — Carlin Park Elementary School classrooms will be well stocked when teachers and students return on Thursday, Aug. 13.
With some extra funds stashed away, the Carlin Park Booster Club bought supplies for all the students in all the classrooms, kindergarten through fifth grade. The booster club is the school’s parent teacher organization; Becky Maggart, whose youngest child is a fifth grader, is president.
After nine years with the booster club, Maggart became accustomed to a tight budget. This fall, with some extra funds, the club decided to do something to benefit all students equally.
“We had lots of donations from businesses in town,” said Maggart.
In addition, money was saved when spring events hosted by the club were canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
“We are unsure of what we are even going to do this year,” said Maggart.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has released its plans to begin the school year as usual with students given the option to learn virtually at home.
Carlin Park parents will have some pressure taken from their planning, as the booster club bought most back-to-school supplies. Using classroom supply lists and suggestions from the teachers, booster club members purchased all the supplies for all the students.
Through school secretary Kim Wagner and Principal John Curtis, parents have been informed of the donation.
Parents will still need to buy personal items like book bags, gym shoes and ear buds.
Things like pencils, crayons, folders and notebooks will be waiting for the students in their classrooms.
Maggart said the club would like to make the outreach an annual back-to-school event.
Later in the school year, all students will receive a Carlin Park Booster Club T-shirt.
