ANGOLA — Fremont was the big winner in the second round of Community Crossings grants announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday.
Fremont landed $1 million in funding in the second call, which will be for projects starting next year. The Fremont grant is the maximum allowed in the program.
In addition to Fremont, Ashley will receive $132,000, Clear Lake is getting $236,250 and Steuben County was awarded $137,838.03.
Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $99.2 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads, Community Crossings Initiative.
“High-quality local roads and bridges are an important part of our formula for attracting jobs, growing our economy, and building strong communities,” Holcomb said in a news release. “Our fully-funded Next Level Roads plan and record-breaking level of construction has gained Indiana national recognition for our approach to infrastructure, and Community Crossings takes that commitment to the local level all across the state.”
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $612 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available — making the call for projects highly competitive. In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the January 2020 call for projects.
“Efficiently and safely moving people and commerce is vital to the quality of life and vitality of our communities,” said McGuinness. “INDOT is excited to partner with communities through this matching grant program to make infrastructure investments that contribute to the success of all Hoosier cities, towns, and counties.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
State law requires annually that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.
