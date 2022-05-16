ANGOLA — From the classroom to the streets, Eric Long has begun a career in helping the community’s youth.
Long has his bachelor’s degree in math education from Trine University and after working in many different types of classrooms he began working with the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative.
He is currently the JDAI community service coordinator and the Links mentor coordinator. The JDAI is a program to help keep kids from being incarcerated and to learn ways to be involved in the community. This program aids many other programs that provide mentorship and community resources to children that end up in juvenile detention situations.
“The teen court program can refer them to several different programs, you know, maybe they get assigned to going to drug counseling, an AA meeting or they could also be assigned to community service,” said Long. “The goal is whatever they are assigned can be completed within an eight week timeframe or less, eight weeks being the most. We meet Saturday mornings, from eight to noon, and typically we meet at the animal shelter because there's always stuff to do there with the animals. Whether it's cleaning or caring for the animals it's a really good environment for the kids to interact.”
The community is a very important part of getting kids in these situations back on their feet and ready to become adults. Having the support of the community can make so much more of a difference in the lives of the youth.
One goal that the JDAI and Long have in common is to keep kids out of the judicial system and learn better ways of living. The positive interaction with mentors can be the change that a child needs to better their future. One way that the members of this community can help further this positive change is becoming a mentor. Long has been working as a mentor with Links Mentoring. Links Mentoring is a Steuben County program that allows children who are struggling to have someone that believes in them, can help them with issues and to just know someone is rooting for them.
Long said, “Links Mentoring, which is kind of our version of Big Brothers, Big Sisters for Steuben County, always needs mentors. Links is not specifically geared to those troubled kids either. If you're a community member and you see a youth that maybe is just struggling, they're not in trouble or anything, but maybe they're struggling in school to pay attention or they're just needing a little more attention from adults. It takes a village to raise children and this is our way of doing that.”
This kind of mentoring takes on many forms. Each child has different needs and a mentor can find the ways that connect with the individual.
“We'll have just the traditional one-on-one mentoring, where we meet with kid for an hour once a week for a year. That is our standard, but if you’d like the relationship to last longer, and all parties agree to it, and keep that relationship for youth’s entire life. We also are going to work on our lunch buddies program for next fall to reach down into the younger grades,” said Long. However, “the original setup of points was to hit those middle school age and older kids. We're going to look at doing a very specific career counseling for older teens, like 16 all the way up to 20, where we help those individuals find jobs, learn interview and job skills and get them connected to the things that they need to be successful. This way they aren't feeling helpless and disconnected from their community.”
These programs are teaching the kids sustainable life skills that will help them and the community in the future. The programs have also been doing other crafts and volunteering to be with their mentor and learn the opportunities available in the community.
Long said, “We've been doing a lot of crafts for the shelter. We just had the art and bark craft fair, so we made candles and box melts for the shelter to sell to raise funds for them. Then our big project here this spring is partnering with a why we are doing a mutual aid community garden.”
At the moment Long is working with two boys that will be starting up the community garden. Long mentioned that in the next few weeks he and the boys will be putting in the starter seeds.
“We will go and get the ground ready at the YMCA to plant. We’ll put these plants in and then throughout the summer work on them. The goal being that when harvest time comes, if there are members of the community that need food they don't have to go to a food bank. They just go to this garden and pick what they need and be done,” said Long
To learn more about the mentoring program visit linksmentoring.org.
