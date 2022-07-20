Five people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following five people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kendal L. Askren, 28, of the 400 block of Red Oak Drive, Kendallville, arrested on the 200 block of Garfield Street, Ashley, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Kyle T. Brady, 36, of the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Dekota A. Dollar, 26, of the 6400 block of C.R 6, Hamilton, arrested on the 200 block of East Gale Street, Angola, on a charge of invasion of privacy and a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Scott L. Hire, 64, of the 12700 block of C.R. 44, Millersburg, arrested on the 100 block of Hamilton Lake on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Rudy V. Lopez, 43, of the 3700 block of Lakeview Drive, Sebring, Florida, arrested on the 600 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, on charges of domestic battery, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
