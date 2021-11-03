ANGOLA — It’s official: the Angola High School marching band will be one of the finalists present at the Indiana State School Music Association Open Class state competition this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“It’s so hard to think about last weekend without getting emotional,” said Angola marching band Director Bob Myers. “They weren’t a hundred percent convinced until they heard their names called. This is a great band. These kids are on fire.”
The Marching Hornets finished in the top 10 of Open Class C at Decatur on Saturday and were met with a warm welcome at Public Square when they returned late that night.
“Every weekend we have seen improvement and growth with the kids,” Myers said. “I believe Saturday’s performance is going to be the best they’ve done all year.”
The band is practicing long hours in the cold mornings before classes this week, but their final performance will allow them to focus more on self-improvement than trying to make it to the next level.
“The pressure’s off. This is about seeing with the last week how good we can get,” Myers said. “We set a personal goal in the band that we want to finish in the top five this season.”
The Marching Hornet’s cube-themed show includes the songs “Rephrydgeration” by Todd Stalter, “You are the Reason” by Calum Scott and “Hip to be Squared” Huey Lewis and the News.
While this is Myers’ first year as the band’s director, the success of this year’s season goes to show that he and the students have certainly found their rhythm.
“For them, to take that leap of faith and have a little bit of trust, I think it’s a little hard,” Myers said. “However, having that relationship where we can work well together, obviously the results speak for themselves.”
Many students, parents and band alumni turned out Saturday to help with the competition, running equipment around and ensuring a smooth operation.
“I’d love to take the credit for all this stuff, but I can’t because there’s so many good people working with the band,” Myers said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the kids, the parents.”
The Marching Hornets will be hosting a community show Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Angola High School parking lot where boosters will be providing a chili and chicken noodle dinner to raise donations for the band.
“It is absolutely amazing the amount of stuff the boosters do and provide for the kids,” Myers said. “It is truly a team effort.”
With only a few days left to go, excitement and nerves may be settling over the Marching Hornets, but whatever the outcome Saturday, they’ve already done the hard work of reaching the finals and proving their skills in spite of the long break from competition due to COVID-19.
“They just want to be great,” Myers said. “You never have to tell them to push it. They just keep right on working.”
The Lucas Oil Stadium gates will open for the ISSMA competition starting at 9 a.m.
Public parking is available throughout the downtown area, and many lots are within walking distance to the stadium.
Admission will be $22 for adults and $18 for students and preschoolers. There will be no reserved seating.
Only mobile tickets will be sold, and a smartphone will be needed to present tickets for entry. Visit bit.ly/3EHKUamfor more ticket information.
If you did not purchase tickets in advance, you will need to get your tickets at the main Lucas Oil Stadium ticket window located at the southeast corner of the stadium, close to Capitol Avenue.
Entry into the stadium will be through the north and west entrances only.
The Angola Marching Hornets will perform at 4:55 p.m. Because the bands are on a tight schedule, performances are intended to be held during their designated time slots. Those who wish to watch the show are advised to find their seats early.
Spectators who leave the stadium must receive a hand stamp if they plan to return to the stadium later in the day.
Due to copyright laws, video recording is prohibited without proper permission.
Public Broadcasting will be present to film the competition for a later broadcast, which will show snippets of each performance and showcase the groups who competed.
