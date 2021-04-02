Two people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Lyndy M. Crager, 19, of the 200 block of South Ijams, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Frederick A. Kien, 63, of the 1300 block of Suss Drive, South Bend, arrested on C.R. 800W on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.