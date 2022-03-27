ANGOLA — In preparation for a busy spring, summer and fall Pokagon State Park has upgraded the camping area and is in the process of renovating its Nature Center.
The Nature Center remains open through the construction project.
Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball creates programs and teaches the community about nature, the state park in the Nature Center.
Throughout March Pokagon has held hikes, scavenger hunts and bird watching programs for all to participate in.
Due to renovations, all upcoming programs are outside until the project is completed. The public is able to enter the Nature Center to visit the park exhibits and for information from staff on programs and the park.
Typically the exhibit room is on the right and the auditorium is on the left; however with the original exhibit room under construction the turtles and other exhibit pieces are located in the auditorium.
Presently, the center has the bathrooms and new water fountain open to the public; however the bird watching window is temporarily blocked off for safety reasons.
The renovations will include a new look for the center, a gift shop area and a reception area at the door.
The gift shop will be going where the center used to have an AV closet just outside of the auditorium. The reception area will be right inside the entrance door connected to the gift shop.
The plan is for the project to be completed by early May, before the busy summer visitor season. This is the second major renovation to the facility since it was constructed and opened to the public in 1981.
While construction is going on, the center will be having many outdoor programs for everyone to participate in.
“Every Thursday in March we’re leading a 10 o’clock hike. They are all spring themed,” Ball said.
The park is also planning some new programs for the spring.
“On April 2, we’re doing a program with a woman named Carrie Vrabel and she’s a wild edibles expert. She’s going to take people on a two-hour walk to look for plants that you can forage,” Ball said.
This hike has a limited number of participants. The program is offered to those ages 16 and up and has a $5 registration fee. To register, email Interpretive Naturalist Nicky Ball at niball@dnr.in.gov.
The park will be having the Easter trail again this year on April 16.
“Kids can come to the nature center and they’ll hike this little 1-mile trail behind the Nature Center. There will be some fun stations along the way and at the end everyone will get a little treat bag to take with them,” Ball said.
For safety purposes, all programs require that anyone under the age of 16 be accompanied by an adult.
In addition to the new programs, Pokagon is starting to upgrade its camping grounds.
Campground one has seen some renovations this year. “We are upgrading the electrical boxes that you plug in to. So all of those are going to have 50 amp service so it can accommodate bigger campers,” said Ball. “We’ve also made some of the spots bigger with new gravel pads. This means there will be less spots at Camp Ground 1 but they can accommodate the bigger campers.”
Pokagon is located at 450 Lane 100 Lake James Angola, and the Nature Center is open Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.