Many arrested in past few days
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following their arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday through early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Tierre J. Carpenter, 38, of the 1500 block of Sycamore Hills Parkway, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor operating a motor boat with a suspended license.
• Allen L. Collins, 36, of the 4300 block of C.R. 100W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Brian Cook, 32, of the 300 block of Troy Mason Road, Pineville, Kentucky, arrested in the 3900 block of S.R. 127 on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Carl E. Jones, 37, of the 600 block of Rutherford Avenue, Trenton, New Jersey, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 140 mile marker on charges of felony possession of marijuana or hashish with a prior conviction and misdemeanor dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Evan C. McPheeters, 27, of the 3300 block of McComb Road, Huntertown, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court.
• Sedrick N. Ostrander, 24, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 675W, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
• Brian K. Tarlton, 32, of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, arrested in 7800 block of Homestead Drive, Hamilton, on charges of charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Sonia I. Tirador-Soto, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.