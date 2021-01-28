ANGOLA — Laurie Stockton-Moreno, director of Montessori teacher education at Trine University, was one of three people named to the board of United Montessori Schools of Indiana at its board meeting on Sunday.
"My hopes are to generate increased excitement about Montessori education in this part of the state, to connect and network with Montessori professionals in other parts of Indiana, to promote the new Trine Montessori programming with the mission of increasing equitable access to Montessori for teachers and children alike, and to take the rare opportunity to give back to the Montessori community through service," she said. "I could not be more excited about this work."
Stockton-Moreno had been contacted by Mark Nardo, board president for UMSI, about joining, and later met with Nardo and Carolyn Case, UMSI executive director to discuss the possibility. Her responsibilities in the new role will include supporting a collaboration to host the organization's annual regional Montessori education conference on the Trine campus.
"It will be an opportunity for Indiana Montessori teachers, parents and professionals to come together, share ideas and learn from experts," she said. "We are very excited to be a part of this great event going forward."
Founded in 2008, United Montessori Schools of Indiana fosters a community that supports, unifies and advocates for the advancement of Montessori education.
