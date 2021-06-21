Storms packing wind with speeds up to 60 mph hit mainly across the northern tier of townships in Steuben County, causing power outages, property damage and uprooting many trees early Monday.
Numerous residents and businesses were without power early, mainly in the area of the northern part of the Lake James chain toward Lake George in the Steuben County REMC service area and between Angola and Fremont for Northern Indiana Public Service Co. customers.
Steuben County REMC's outage map showed nearly 400 customers without power representing about 9,800 people. NIPSCO's outage map showed about 3,000 customers without power. Data was from shortly after 8 a.m.
In Fremont, police and fire crews were diverting traffic on South Wayne Street because a large tree had been downed and was across the road near Pearl Street.
Throughout the area lines for the power companies, Frontier telephone and MediaCom cable were downed, mainly caused by trees crossing lines.
Traffic signals along S.R. 120 were not operating. Crews from the Indiana Department of Transportation were erecting temporary stop signs.
Steuben County Highway Department road graders were also out, clearing trees and large branches from the roads.
The powerful storm packed wind of about 60 mph, said Megan Dodson, National Weather Service Northern Indiana meteorologist.
"It looks more like straight-line winds," she said.
Officials from the National Weather Service will be examining drone footage provided by Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randy Brown to try to determine what was behind the storm that hit at about 2:55 a.m.
Dodson said there may have been some tornado activity, but most observations point otherwise. Two weather observers in the Coldwater, Michigan, area reported seeing funnel clouds, the National Weather Service said.
No matter what type of storm it, Dodson said, "It was extremely strong."
The roof of one factory building in Fremont was ripped off and metal was strewn across a wide area. The solar field at Fremont Middle School had much metal roofing metal scattered on site.
In addition, there was a semi-tractor trailer rig at a Fremont business that had been blown over.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
