ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft is going to be over the top in 2022.
After a very abbreviated 2020 event due to the pandemic and a scaled back event in 2021, organizers of the annual hot air balloon extravaganza say “It’s Over The Top,” in 2022.
To meet the theme’s expectations, there will be more special shapes balloons than ever and there will be 30 competition balloons, which is much more than the past two years.
“This year, our theme is ‘It’s Over The Top,’” said event Director Tim Crooks. “We’re excited to bring all these special shapes and the competition balloons back to Angola. We couldn’t do this without the tremendous support of the community and our sponsors.”
For the first time ever, Angola Balloons Aloft will have six special shapes balloons fill the skies over Steuben County.
The 13th annual Angola Balloons Aloft, set for July 8-9 at Angola High School, also has 30 competition pilots plus a variety of free, family-friendly entertainment.
Five special shapes making their debut at Angola Balloons Aloft include Laska the Flying Unicorn; Tico the Sloth; Peanut the Flying Elephant; Sydney the Koala and Little Lion. Cynthia Seal, returning for the fourth year, is a special shape that also flies in the competitions.
Competition balloons are scheduled to fly Friday evening, July 8; Saturday morning and evening July 9 and Sunday morning, July 10, wind and weather permitting. A non-competitive media flight takes place Friday morning.
“The kids fun zone will be back this year, along with the band Attaboy, the classic car show, food vendors and helicopter rides,” Crooks said. “Strongman John Bruney from Fremont will be performing Saturday afternoon as well as the winners from Angola’s Got Talent. It’s going to be another amazing event!”
Follow Angola Balloons Aloft on Facebook for updates.
