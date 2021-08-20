ANGOLA — The new Early Learning Center at Carlin Park Elementary opened up with the rest of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County on Tuesday with a long but successful first day.
The Montessori-style center is only just beginning, but MSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Shauna Relue said at Tuesday night’s board meeting that plans are already in motion to expand the facility’s learning opportunities outside of the traditional classroom.
“The goal is to extend the learning environment to outdoor spaces so that children have context and holistic application for all learning objectives, thus increasing instructional time and maximizing individual potential,” Relue said.
Relue said that the center is planning to implement an outdoor learning area in the open space on the east side of the building that will include five zones designed to encourage movement and accommodate skill development.
“Each zone will provide opportunities for cognitive, physical and social development, as well as for children to work independently in small groups,” Relue said. “We also want the places to be beautiful, sustainable and really appropriate for the place.”
Zone 1, which is currently underway, is the Outdoor Learning Lab. This area will target science and math related skills with seasonal Montessori lessons and include activities to encourage these skills, such as teaching centers and outdoor lab tables for scientific experimentation and curiosity and a border fence with space for children to practice weaving skills.
Zone 2, the Fitness Zone, will focus on developing core strength, balance and coordination. This area will likely resemble a traditional park but will include a rock climbing-style wall along the length of the building, a kickball field and various balance and performance activities with tools such as stilts and scarves.
Zone 3 will be the River Garden, the prime location for gardening. There will be terraced gardens where each child can plant, tend, grow and harvest plants as well as a cistern for collecting rainwater and a tool shed.
Zone 4 will be a half acre of land called the Prairie that will feature native, perennial prairie grass with a winding path walking, observing, thinking and exploring. It will take two years to kill off the grass currently in the area, and every two to three years it is recommended to burn off the prairie grass that will grow there. The center is currently learning what permits are needed for such burning and how it can be considerate of its neighbors when it comes time for burning the prairie grass.
Zone 5, the Village Market, is a space designed to encourage imaginative play. Children will build a community with store fronts where they will individual businesses based on personal skills or preferences. There will also be a playground and raised beds and for small-scale gardening.
Trine University has donated a significant number of hosta plants that will be planted in Zone 3 and will also be donating a large number of additional plants that the children will be able to use as part of their botany work.
“The children will largely be responsible for caring for the place,” Relue said.
One concern regarding the plants, brought up by Jerry McDermid, was the potential burden that they may place on the grounds keepers during the summer when the children are not present.
“I’ve seen other projects that are wonderful during the school year that summer comes and no one’s there to do it other than the grounds crew,” McDermid said.
Relue explained that a partnership is being developed with the Steuben County YMCA to host a summer program at the Early Learning Center with children who will be able to take over the responsibility.
“They are actually going to be moving their summer program to this facility,” Relue said. “One of the things that we wanted to be able to do with the Early Learning Center was also help solve that child care need in our community, and so we wanted to have year-round everyday care for our families. So the Y will be providing that care, and so there will be people there, there will be children there, and their goal is to really carry on as much of the schooling that they can but also in a really fun summer camp environment.”
Steve Blum, the new MSD facilities and grounds director, also added that he predicts no substantial work increase due to the Early Learning Center.
“Obviously the plan is to have a minimal impact on our grounds crew, and it looks like that will be the case,” he said. “It should reduce our overall mowing footprint, which is always good.”
While Zones 1 and 2 are currently in the works, Relue said that the whole outdoor learning area will be developed and, hopefully, implemented over the next year and a half. There is still much yet to be done, though, including determining an overall budget, confirming an official timeline, soliciting community partners and securing contractors.
