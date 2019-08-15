ANGOLA — Trine University will welcome the Wizards of Winter and its holiday rock opera "The Christmas Dream" to the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Thursday, Dec. 5.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Ryan Concert Hall, with doors opening one hour prior to the performance. Tickets range from $30-$50 and will be available beginning Aug. 23 at trine.edu/furth.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Wizards of Winter feature former members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Ted Nugent, The Irish Tenors and more.
"The Christmas Dream" is a musical journey inside a snow globe in search of the true meaning of Christmas. It is a holiday rock event for the whole family.
The story is based around the music of the group's upcoming third album, titled "The Christmas Dream," along with music from its self-titled CD and their album, "The Magic of Winter."
The Wizards of Winter are bringing their musical intensity, stage theatrics and holiday fun to venues across the nation again this year. The 12-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes Decembers past.
For more information on the concert and other performances at Trine, visit trine.edu/furth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.