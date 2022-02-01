There was lots of winter fun going on over the weekend on Steuben County's lakes. On Sunday there were people fishing on numerous lakes and people enjoying all sorts of other activities, including landing planes on the lake. Above, a pair of fishermen head toward the public access site to leave Silver Lake near Angola after trying their luck on the lake, which attracts many anglers going after everything from bluegill and perch to crappie and northern pike. At right, Snow Lake's Lakeview Addition on Chadwick's Bay was the landing site for Lake James residents Allison Wheaton and Randy Strebig, whose planes were outfitted for landing in winter conditions. Strebig's plane, at right, is most commonly seen as a float plane and moored on Lake James' second basin. Wheaton's Piper was outfitted with skis.

