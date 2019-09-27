ANGOLA — Travel back in time to the days of the Civil War this weekend as Commons Park transforms into a Civil War camp.
Angola Civil War Days and American History Fest kicks off today with education day for area school children and runs through Sunday afternoon with presentations, skirmishes and more.
More than 1,000 school-aged children are expected to walk the camps today to learn from the living history event between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The camps will be open to the public as well.
At 6 p.m., author Eddie Price will present at the Selman Timber Frame. His presentation, “1812: Remember the Raisin,” is one of three different presentations he will make this weekend.
Price will also be doing a frontier homemaking session during today’s education day visit.
Saturday’s events start at 10 a.m. with President Abraham Lincoln arriving at the Public Square with a greeting by Mayor Richard Hickman.
Activities at the park will begin from there with actors portraying Teddy Roosevelt, Benjamin Franklin, Gen. Baron Von Steuben, Frederick Douglass and more.
Price will present again at 1 p.m. on Lincoln’s Brown Water Navy.
A 2:30 p.m. skirmish will take place on the grounds.
A period dance will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Selman Timber Frame and will run until about 10:30 p.m.
Night firing of artillery and another skirmish is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m.
A 9 a.m. visit from Abraham Lincoln will kick off Sunday’s events, followed by a period church service at 10 a.m.
The Auburn Community Band will perform the 1812 Overture at 1 p.m., complete with live cannon fire during the music.
A final skirmish will begin at 3 p.m. with the event closing at the conclusion of the battle.
