It was senior night on Friday at Hamilton Jr./Sr. High School and numerous people were honored. In addition to boys’ basketball team members, also honored were members of the cheer leading squad and foreign exchange students who are attending school this year at Hamilton. Honored were: Matt Cobb, Eli McNaughton, Lee Reed, Ty Ritter and Alex Thain, varsity basketball; Andriy Dolynskyy and Matheus Puppio, varsity basketball exchange student; Connie Hart and Sky Jackson, cheerleader; Estelle Kartheiser, cheerleader exchange student and Gyuri Kim, cheerleader manager exchange student; and Oihane Cruz-Ramirez and Anna-Maria Pidler, exchange students.

