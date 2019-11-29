ANGOLA — Trine University literally has every week of December leading up to Christmas covered with live holiday music.
People have four opportunities to get in the holiday spirit at Trine’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts as these December concerts will bring the sounds of the season to the Ryan Concert Hall stage.
Tickets are still available for the Thursday, Dec. 5, concert by The Wizards of Winter, which will perform their holiday rock opera, “The Christmas Dream,” a musical journey inside a snow globe in search of the true meaning of Christmas. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $30-$50 at trine.edu/furth.
Celebrating their 10th anniversary, The Wizards of Winter feature former members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Ted Nugent, The Irish Tenors and more. The 12-member ensemble boasts soaring vocal harmonies, precision string instrumentation, powerful percussion and stunning keyboard work, layered around a rich storyboard that evokes Decembers past.
On Sunday, Dec. 8, the Trine University Chamber Orchestra and University Choir will present their Annual Community Christmas Concert beginning at 3:30 p.m. Featuring holiday music and closing with a singalong Christmas medley, the concert is free and open to the public.
Another holiday tradition at Trine, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops, will take place beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Offering a journey through the winter wonderlands and traditional Christmases of bygone days right up to the present, the Pops is an entertaining concert of traditional and contemporary favorites. Tickets range from $35-$45 at trine.edu/furth.
Just before Christmas day, the Steuben County Festival Choir will return to the Furth Center to present its ninth season of Handel’s Messiah.
Beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, the concert features accompaniment by a full orchestra and organ as the choir joins together again to present the most performed piece of music in the Classical repertoire in a centuries-old tradition. Tickets are $10 at trine.edu/furth.
Information on these and other concerts in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts is available at trine.edu/furth.
