AUBURN — Heather Thiel said she wears three hats in her new job as a resource and referral case manager for Catholic Charities-Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Thiel will bring her hats, along with helping hands, to residents of DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
Her first hat is to assist people in need of help for a variety of human services, including services provided by Catholic Charities, based in Auburn.
“They may need help with utilities or rent, shelter information, or food pantry information,” Thiel said. “I help manage that.”
Her second hat is for the youth mentor-mentee program, which pairs an adult mentor with a child mentee who needs a positive role model. Thiel is partnering with colleague Shirley Johnson, the coordinator for the mentor-mentee and RSVP programs, to match mentors with mentees in all four counties.
Thiel’s third hat will be volunteer recruitment for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. RSVP volunteers serve in a variety of places, including the Community Center of Caring food pantry at the Auburn office.
“RSVP has an initiative to get volunteers into early childhood education programs for kindergarten readiness and reading skills,” Thiel said. “We’ll be reaching out into the community for these volunteers.”
Volunteers can be retired educators, but Thiel said anyone interested in interacting with and helping children learn can be a partner in early childhood education. Volunteers who serve children will have a positive effect on their young lives.
Thiel said her goal is to have volunteers placed in at least two early childhood education programs in each of the four counties. She is working on developing the structure for achieving that “really, really important goal.”
Thiel is very familiar with the area she will serve. She graduated from East Noble High School and Purdue University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in youth and adult services for at-risk populations.
Thiel worked at Children First Center in Auburn before becoming a stay-at-home mom to her own children. She was a coordinator for preschool programs at the YMCA when she returned to the work force.
Thiel has also served as the deputy trustee for Allen Township in Noble County for 12 years — another place where she is aware of needs. She lives near Avilla in the house where she grew up.
Thiel said her overall goal is to assist people who need help in whatever circumstances they find themselves. She believes her role as case manager will enable her to do that.
“I want to help people move forward from where they’re at.”
