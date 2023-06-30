Chicken barbecue is today Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes
ANGOLA — Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes’ annual chicken barbeque fundraiser is set for today.
Starting at 11 a.m., the fundraiser will be first come first served and is takeout only. While chicken halves are the main portion of the menu, the church will also have homemade beans, coleslaw and applesauce as side dish options.
High’s Rotary Grill chicken halves cost $9 and the side dishes are priced at $4 for a pint and $7 for a quart.
Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes is located at 2955 W. Orland Road.
