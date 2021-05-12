ANGOLA — Funding has been restored to the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. after it having its budget cut last year by county government.
The Steuben County Board of Commissioners recently approved adding $40,000 back in to its annual allocation to the SCEDC, which would bring it back to the typical $150,000 it receives from Steuben County.
On Wednesday, members of the Steuben County Council voted 7-0 to bring the appropriation back to its previous level.
"So, why didn't that get funded last year," asked Council woman Lisa Aldrich, who just joined the council this year.
"Without going back and getting into the minutes, I don't really know the reason," said Rick Shipe, Council president.
Apparently there was some sort of disagreement that led to the reduced funding by the then-commissioners. That board of three people has two new members this year. No one elaborated over what the issue was.
The county, city and towns all pay in to the SCEDC for its services. Some private businesses and organizations also contribute to the SCEDC's coffers.
Tony Isa, another new member of the Council, first voiced concerns about unknown finances until he was informed that the funding would be a restoration of a previous funding amount.
The money for the SCEDC comes from community economic development income tax funds, not property taxes.
"We are the only entity that takes money out of CEDIT that puts money back," said Isaac Lee, executive director of the SCEDC. By adding jobs through business attraction and expansion, more income tax is generated.
The council also started discussions on possibly adopting new salary guidelines.
The council has been working to bring up wages and in doing so, the county has drifted away from its guiding personnel policy on pay.
While they might not be following the book on wages, changes have been made that have brought up pay and led to stability in many departments.
"Our diligence has stabilized our workforce," Councilman Jim Getz said.
It was brought up that Steuben County is behind in pay compared to neighboring counties.
"If you do a comparison to our surrounding counties (we're) under paid," said Angela Campbell, human resources manager.
Bring up wages will help the county attract and retain employees, Councilman Dan Caruso said.
"We have to be able to compete for that talent," he said. "We train them here then they go to DeKalb."
