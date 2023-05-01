ANGOLA — The Angola Parks and Recreation Department held its annual Memorial Tree Ceremony that was first introduced to the community on Arbor Day 2001 when the first 30 memorial trees were planted in the community.
There were 23 trees added this year.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman thanked the Parks and Recreation department and the creators of the program. He also reminded the guests of the ceremony that their loved one will be in the hearts of the residents of Angola forever.
“Each and every one we are talking about today may have come from different backgrounds, and they may have met different things and different people, but the one thing they all had in common is that they were all loved by their families and friends, and that love will be engraved in our hearts forever,” said Hickman.
Those who participated in the ceremony indeed got a bronze leaf engraved with the memorized person name that would be placed on one of the bronze trees in the original Tree Memorial Area. The families also received tree seedlings to plant them where they wanted.
In addition, for each of the memorized individuals a tree will be planted on the Angola Parks Property where needed as due to the success of the program there is no more room to plant in the Memorial Tree Area.
Angola Parks Superintendent Matt Hanna in his address reminded participants of the value of the ceremony for the community and its significance in preserving the names of those who contributed to the growth and development of Angola.
This year family and friends attending the dedication planted 23 trees in memory of their loved ones. The donation for participating in the program was $75. During the 22 years that the program was administered 532 trees were planted in total since the inception in 2001.
“It’s been on for 23 years now, and it’s been a very impactful program to the community,” said Hanna. “There are the names of a lot of people that have really changed this community on that tree brochure.”
He added that for this event the parks department always opted for the oak species that are “notorious,” Hanna noted, for being strong and long-lasting.
Some of the participants in this year’s program included Charles Sheets, a member of a number of community boards who passed away in January this year, a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Angola Patricia Huffman, and others.
The Parks and Recreation Department Events Coordinator Tabitha Griva noted that the hearts of the guests present at the ceremony will treasure the lasting memories of the people whose names were entered in the program.
After Griva’s closing remarks local musician and songwriter Jim Weber performed his guitar composition “I think of you,” bringing some of those who were present at the ceremony to tears.
The participants said they were moved by the ceremony, and they were glad to be able to get the trees to plant in the memory of their loved ones. Tracy Vendevoorde said she came to honor her brother Todd Hendrickson, who passed away too soon in December last year.
Cindy Meyer said she and her husband Roy Meyer also came to honor her brother who lived in Angola and owned a restaurant.
“We love this community so much, and we are so glad to be able to put trees back in the memory of our loved ones,” said Cindy Meyer. “It’s a really well-done program.”
