FREMONT — The plan is for students at Fremont Community Schools to be attending fully in-person coming into the fall 2021-22 school year, the Fremont Board of Trustees learned Monday.
Superintendent Bill Stitt made the announcement during a meeting of the school board held Monday.
"If there are still some parents that are wanting to keep their kids on remote learning, FCS will help find a program for them," said Stitt.
Two retirements were approved Monday, including speech therapist Tamera Handshy and second grade teacher Mary Sacquitne.
Resignations all affected the middle school, with Eric Hufnagle resigning from the middle school football program, Shae-Lynn Rhonehouse resigning as the seventh grade boys basketball coach and Dan Cairl resigning as sixth grade team leader.
Four employment hires were approved, including Erin Seeman as middle school set design, Linda Miller as middle school assistant director and cafe cook, Ted Meyers as high school varsity assistant softball coach and Robbie Clary as math academic bowl sponsor. Kayla DeLong was also approved as a volunteer middle school track coach.
