ANGOLA — The closure of a chunk of Gale Street could be a possibility for a 21,000-square-foot addition to the Steuben County Courthouse.
City department heads will meet with the mayor to discuss closing the street and then bring a recommendation back to the Common Council.
Monday, Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty presented the option to the Angola Common Council seeing that closing of the street would fall under city jurisdiction, not county.
The courthouse and the old jail both are on the National Registry of Historic Places and lay in the city historic district.
“I want to vacate from the front of Gale Street all the way to Martha Street,” she said.
A 20-person committee on renovating the historic courthouse has been working on a plan for approximately three years now, Liechty said.
“From what I’ve learned and what the committee and the judges have decided, we definitely want to keep the courthouse and add on to it,” she said. “We’re exploring the possibility of closing Gale Street at that point.”
Closing Gale Street will let the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department come directly into the new building at ground-level with a secure elevator.
Currently, officers from the jail walk inmates across the road for court. The new, ground-level entrance proposed would make it so the jail officers can drive inmates directly over.
There will also be an elevator for the handicapped with handicap parking nearby.
“This would also allow us to build on three stories so we wouldn’t have to go demolish the old courthouse so when we’re ready we can move all of the court rooms and support people into the new building,” Liechty said.
There are federal and state grants available for remodeling the courthouse into strictly office space.
Liechty said in speaking to historic preservation, it’s been made clear that the front of the courthouse is to not be touched or altered.
The committee, Liechty said, thinks the closure of Gale Street is the “optimum” option. But, she said there is another possibility, though it’s far from ideal.
The other option would take up more of the green space by moving the addition up to where the newer addition to the courthouse sits.
The addition can, at max, butt up to the most recent addition — 1937 — to the courthouse. It cannot back up to the original building per the state historical society, Liechty said.
“I don’t think that the judges or the people, the prosecutor, we all talked about that and agreed using up green space was not a good thing,” she said.
City Engineer Amanda Cope said there is sanitary sewer under the green space, as there is a split at the courthouse.
At this point, the plan is to leave the old jail alone.
It was brought up that the addition would be awfully close to the old jail. But, said Liechty, the addition could be brought up 10 feet so the closeness is rectified some.
Some of the engineering companies, said Liechty, have said they would help the county get grants for the renovation of the inside of the courthouse if the county decides to go ahead with the project.
That would mean a complete renovation inside that could potentially mean taking a lot of the inside back to the way it originally looked when the building was constructed.
“It will be done well,” Liechty said.
“It’s going to change the look of our community,” said Mayor Richard Hickman.
Councilman Dave Olson said he has no problem with closing off the street to do the project as it will benefit the entire community.
Liechty said the plan is not yet set in stone and there are still things that could change.
“It could take the committee another year,” Liechty said. “We have to make sure we have the funding, go through the proposal process, get the floor plan actually designed instead of loosely.”
A number of proposals for a new judicial center have been presented to the county by some seven architectural and engineering firms. The county has yet to make a final decision on the design, some of which would not require closing Gale Street.
