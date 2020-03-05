3 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Brandon M. Atkins, 39, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 600 block of Williams Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Brittany D. Faculjak, 37, of the 400 block of East State Street, Ashley, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Chasta J. Pfefferkorn, 37, of the 2000 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.