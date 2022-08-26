ANGOLA — A Fremont man was found guilty of Level 6 felony battery resulting in moderate injury by a six-person Steuben Superior Court jury on Thursday.
Derrick E. Carter, 55, served as his own attorney at trial, even though Judge William Fee strongly advised against doing so.
Robert Hardy, who serves as pauper counsel in many criminal cases in Steuben County, sat by Carter as standby counsel.
Carter was found guilty of battering an Orland man, who would have been 73 at the time of the incident, on July 17, 2019, at Tom's Donuts, Angola. Both were employed in the kitchen at the restaurant.
Carter was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 14, 2019, following an investigation by Angola Police and the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
The guilty verdict, which came after about 15 minutes of deliberation on Thursday, is notable because the victim did not testify at trial; he died on May 12, 2022, at an Angola nursing home, at the age of 76.
Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said the victim's widow did testify at trial about the pain her husband received due to the incident. The case was tried for the state by deputy prosecutors Ryan Frey and David Brown.
In a probable cause affidavit filed in court, Angola Police Department Detective Michael Wood wrote that there was an argument between Carter and the victim over the volume of a radio playing in the kitchen at Tom's. The incident was captured on video equipment in use at the restaurant, which was turned over to police.
The video shows the two having a heated conversation.
"Derrick gets close to Joseph's face and then Joseph gets closer to Derrick's face and then Derrick pushes Joseph causing him to fall to his left side," the court document said.
The victim ended up receiving medical treatment at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Police at Parkview examined the victim and informed Wood that he sustained "severe bruising on the left hip, buttocks and leg ... The bruising extended from the hip to the thigh."
Court documents also indicate the victim might have sustained a head injury, also.
Following the incident the men reportedly apologized to each other, court documents say.
Carter is facing a maximum sentence of 2 1/2 years of incarceration. He will be sentenced on Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.