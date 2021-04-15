ANGOLA — Members of the Northeast Indiana School Insurance Trust now have access to Activate Health and Wellness Center, 3270 Intertech Drive, for health and wellness support at no cost to its members, spouses, dependents and retirees enrolled in the health plan.
Activate Healthcare, which will soon be rebranded as Everside Health, opened the new clinic in Angola as one of three in the Northeast Indiana area, with the other two being in LaGrange and Butler.
Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting took place in Angola to celebrate the new clinic and to let people get a peek at the new facility which is located in the same building as Angola Physical Therapy.
Nathan Mowery, president of Everside Health, said the model at the new clinics is a “win win” for the patient and for the employer group alike.
“We offer free care for the person on the plan and their family,” Mowery said. “The trust pays their cost which is a huge satisfier for the patient.”
Each wellness center is staffed with family nurse practitioners and medical assistants to provide medical care to patients.
The Angola clinic has three exam rooms and a lab draws room for blood testing, all done on site. There are also no-cost high-quality generic medications when prescribed and dispensed by the on-site clinician.
Mowery said the medical staff at each clinic like to spend as much time with a patient as is needed.
“We like to spend lots of time with our patients,” he said. “Annual physicals help us develop a baseline to know how to care for the patient for the rest of the year.”
In addition to annual physicals, staff at the clinic also offer primary, preventative and acute care services including health coaching, preventative screenings and management of chronic health conditions.
There is also an available after-hours nurse line and often same-day and next-day appointments are available.
Mowery said the NEISIT has been a fabulous partner and that, so far, people seem to be enjoying the providers at each clinic site.
The centers should help members of the NEISIT lower healthcare costs while still being given high quality primary healthcare.
“It has been a great transition,” said Jeff Stephens, chief executive officer for the NEISIT. “This is an excellent opportunity for our employee groups.”
Stephens also said staff at each of the three new clinics are excellent.
The Angola clinic is open five days a week. LaGrange and Butler are each open two days per week.
Angola’s hours are as follows:
• Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mowery said the hours reflect the knowledge that the clinic is serving teachers and their families.
Butler’s hours are Monday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. LaGrange is open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The schools in the NEISIT include DeKalb Eastern, Hamilton Community Schools, Fremont Community Schools, Lakeland School Corporation, Prairie Heights Community School Corporation, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Gerrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District.
