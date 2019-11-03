Northeast Indiana is blessed with some of the best marching band programs in the state.
Three of them — Angola, DeKalb and East Noble — performed Saturday at Indiana State School Music Association-sponsored semi-state contests around Indianapolis.
Just like a high school sports team, a band aspires to be the best it can possibly be. In marching band, that means performing in the state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Hard work pays off
To get to this point, band members, directors and staff have spent countless hours creating their 8-10 minute shows for parents, fans and judges see on the field.
Band members have to learn and memorize music, charts, drill and movements throughout their show.
When a band takes the field, there are no stoppages or timeouts. A band director can’t tell a musician to correct his or her alignment or help a color guard member with a flag or prop. They have to hope all of the preparation pays off.
“I always tell the kids (during the show) is the hardest part,” said Jason Witzigreuter, first-year director at East Noble.
“All the work we do happens during rehearsals. When they have the go to do their production, we have very little to do with the performance. Their job is to get it done by themselves.
“A lot of times, we as directors try to get a good vantage point,” he continued. “It’s not about us at that point. Sometimes you’ll see us get excited, but we try to stay out of the way and let the judges get a good read on what the kids are doing.”
“I stand on the track and watch,” said Shanna Lank, now in her third year as director of the Baron Brigade at DeKalb High School. “I whoop and holler with the rest of the Brigade family and get the kids on the field fired up.
“I also make sure the technology is connected and ensure we’re ready to rock ’n’ roll.”
Solid traditions
The three bands have histories of excellence.
According to the ISSMA website, East Noble has reached the state finals 14 times, with its best finish being second place in Class B in 1985. East Noble last qualified for the state finals in 2003, placing ninth of 10 bands.
Angola and DeKalb have qualified for the state finals 21 times each according to the ISSMA site. Each band most recently made the state finals in 2017.
Angola has won the state championship three times, in 1973, and back-to-back Class C titles in 1997 and 1998. Angola also placed second in 1974 and third in 1976 and 1999. Angola reached the state finals six straight times from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2012 to 2017.
DeKalb’s best finish in Class B was fifth place in 1985 and again in 1992. The Baron Brigade has reached the state finals four straight years on three occasions, from 1994 to 1997, again from 1999 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2010.
Preparing the show
The work for next year’s show typically starts before the school year ends.
At East Noble, the band booster board gets together to determine a budget, student fees and fundraising opportunities.
That goes to pay for specialists — the instructors who work with color guard, percussion and other musicians. Bands also pay royalty fees to use the music and to pay people who write the drill — the formations and movements you see at a contest.
“For us to be in a competitive program and to compete at the level we do, it’s pretty expensive,” Witzigreuter said. “It’s not writing your own drill. It’s not a stock program or drill.
“We as a design team come up with the best plan for our kids,” he added. “We go pretty quickly to start planning for the next one.”
Sometimes, when directors change at schools, next year’s show is already in place, and the new director simply adapts to that, even if it’s not a show he or she would have picked.
In Witzigreuter’s case, he was given the opportunity to come up with his own vision this fall. “It kind of rushed the process a little bit, but I appreciate having that opportunity,” he said. “If I look back on it, it would have been easier to have a show already in place, but it wouldn’t have been my own.”
At DeKalb, the team starts thinking of ideas in February, with a final direction determined in early April.
“The entire design team comes in with several ideas or concepts we think would be fun to convey to an audience,” Lank said. “Sometimes, we are inspired by a certain song, much like this year’s show, that we built an entire concept around.
“After we’ve found ourselves on a path we can all agree on, we start to spitball how to build around the concept,” Lank said. “How do we convey the concept? What tools or props can we use to make it obvious to the viewer?”
Before the students ever find out what the music or drill is for next year’s show, Lank explained it has already been rewritten or revised several times. The visual team and guard instructors work through prop ideas, including prototypes and mock drawings before making final decisions.
In addition to the music and formations, bands frequently incorporate other visuals to add flair and emotion. In softer parts of the show, the entire band may kneel, step left or right or turn in sequence. In harder parts, band members may sway back-and-forth or bob their heads up and down so that the plumes also shake.
East Noble’s show, “Circles in a Circle,” is based on Wassily Kandinsky’s abstract painting of the same title. Music includes “Pure Imagination” from the Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie and John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
“We have a massive tarp on the field with stages and abstract objects,” Witzigreuter said. “There’s a lot of color and a lot of variety.” The intent, he said, was to bring the painting to life for the kids and to create the illusion of playing on the painting.
DeKalb’s show, “Whisper Words of Wisdom,” takes its title from the lyric in The Beatles’ song “Let It Be.” Props include signs that band and color guard members reveal and change throughout the performance.
Angola’s show, “Fortress,” features Mozart’s “Requiem in D minor,” part of the hymn “A Mighty Fortress is Our God” and “Sanctuary.” The main prop is a stony castle, in which a door opens to reveal a soloist.
Show time
Band contests take place on a football field. While one band is giving its performance, another band stands in one of the end zones while directors, parents and pit crew stand with the props nearby on the track.
East Noble’s tarp and props require about 30 parents and all of the band members to move them on and off the field — all within the allotted performance time.
When one band finishes, a contest official waves an orange flag. That starts the 15-minute clock for the next band and pit crew to take the field, set up their instruments, props and tarps, give their performance, then pack everything up and exit through the opposite end zone.
“While I’m waiting in the end zone, I’m typically thinking, ‘Please let these kids have their best run yet,’” Lank said. “They deserve nothing but the best and I hope we’ve given them everything to do just that.”
“We work really hard to get their mindset right, kind of like any coach does with his team,” Witzigreuter said. “We gather them up and talk about their commitment and we tell them how much we’re proud of them.”
As a former marching band member himself and director for 14 years, contest day is still one of his favorites.
“I tell them how excited it still makes me as a teacher,” he said. “They live for them.”
“I think they spend more time together than any other activity in the school,” Witzigreuter said. “It’s a different type of bond too.”
“I fire them up,” Lank said. “I let them know areas of improvement, but above all, I tell them I love them and I hope they have a great performance.”
A special bond
“I enjoy the relationships and the memories I get to create with these kids,” Lank said. “Marching band is such a unique beast. We spend hundreds of hours together from May to November.
“We get home at 1 or 2 a.m. (on contest days), we’re at school rehearsing until 8:30 p.m. We see each other at our best and our worst, but we create piles of memories.”
“It’s a very public activity,” Witzigreuter said of marching band. “Our work is on display at football games and contests.
“Hearing and seeing the improvement, there’s nothing like it,” he added. “You see a lot of growth in a short period of time.
“It’s a great way to get kids involved in music.”
“We get to share in our marching band family’s success, but we also get to share in personal success too like when kids get their driver’s license, get accepted to college and lots of life changes we get to go through together,” Lank said.
“I’m beyond blessed to do what I do,” she said. “I’ve been granted the opportunity to influence the lives of hundreds of students, but ultimately, they’re teaching me along the way.
“That’s what I love most; I learn from them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.