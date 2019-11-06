ANGOLA — A special exception and four variance requests for Terrace Place Apartments received approval Monday in a special meeting of the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals.
The property, which is north of the Terrace Ridge senior housing complex, is already zoned correctly as an R5 high-density multiple family residential district.
Terrace Place has been designed to be a sister property in looks and height to Terrace Ridge.
City Planner Vivian Likes said the special exception was to allow nine or more dwelling units per building.
The plan for Terrace Place is to build the first 60-unit building and in the future, another building with an additional 60 units.
Variances approved were for 1.5 parking spaces per unit instead of two per unit, approval to not include parking lot islands, a building height variance for a building height of 45 feet instead of 40 and minimum dwelling unit sizes ranging from 611 square feet to 720 square feet.
BZA President Brant Moore said the units will be very similarly sized to other apartments that were approved in downtown Angola.
Ken Wilson, owner and developer for the project, said the original talks for the development began in February 2004.
“For some of you, this has been a long time coming,” he said. “In actuality, the development started with a very hyped up groundbreaking in November of 2004.”
Through the process of the development, Wilson said, it has gone through various stages for various reasons.
Those include in 2006, the property talked about Monday was slated to become a skilled nursing center. A moratorium put in place by the state put a halt on that, he said.
Later in 2006, the Villas of Buck Lake went in. In 2007, a tax credit was awarded for the Terrace Ridge apartments that saw groundbreaking in May 2010 and opened in February 2011.
“We propose this project, which we’re calling Terrace Place, to be a sister to the current building,” Wilson said.
The proposal is for the first building of two, but having the provisions in place for the second building to be erected when needed.
When the project began, it was in county jurisdiction.
“Some of the codes you’ll see and wonder why we’re asking for variances on something that was sitting right there a couple of hundred feet away,” he said. “That’s because those were the codes that were in place at the time.”
Unlike Terrace Ridge, the apartments for Terrace Place will be market rate and have no age restrictions.
Wilson said as far as the parking spaces variance, they feel it will still accommodate the parking needs, based on how parking at Terrace Ridge is.
“Even with these at market rate, less is more (than needed),” Wilson said. “I feel we accommodated the realistic expectation for parking spots.”
Approximately 20 garages will be built and are considered a parking space in the final counts. There will be 90 spaces per building.
The phase one building, he continued, will have all of the utility infrastructure and most of the parking so, should there be a conflict before phase two, it can be addressed.
The complex, Wilson said, is aimed at the higher-end of Angola’s market, not the affordable housing style home that “nobody can find.”
“We don’t have a clientele that we’re looking for, other than the people that can fit into a one or two-bedroom (unit),” he said.
Board member Howard McKeever, who is also a city firefighter, asked about fire hydrants and sprinkler plans for the buildings.
Ken Dunn of Engineering Resources, Fort Wayne, said there will be three hydrants within reach of the buildings and each building will have sprinklers.
All of the findings were accepted without opposition.
The development plan for Terrace Place will go before the Angola Plan Commission on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.