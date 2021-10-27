Five people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Laura L. Burrell, 55, of the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on Mill Street at Wohlert Street on a charge of felony habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor theft.
• Darryl S. Goodwin, 64, of the 2200 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Ricky L. Harget, 48, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at home on a charge of civil contempt of court.
• Daniel E. Priddy, 39, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested in the 6600 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor charges of failure to appear in court and also arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Juan R. Quintana, 33, of the 2300 block of West Orland, Weslaco, Texas, arrested on C.R. 300W at Bay View Road, on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license and possession of marijuana or hashish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.