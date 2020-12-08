ANGOLA — Generous supporters of Trine University nearly tripled last year's total raised during Giving Tuesday, which was Dec. 1.
The university received $523,418 toward student scholarships, enhanced classroom experiences and state-of-the-art facilities from 286 donors throughout the day. Trine raised slightly more than $175,000 on Giving Tuesday 2019.
"We are truly blown away by the generous outpouring of support from our Trine University family," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. "Despite the many challenges that all of us have faced this year, our supporters stepped up to the plate to help our deserving students receive a quality education."
The funds raised include a generous 2-to-1 match by the James Foundation for anything given toward student scholarships as well as matches from the university's Alumni Association Board and several individual alumni.
Giving Tuesday, held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, has been celebrated since 2012. Intended to counter more commercial post-Thanksgiving events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday seeks to celebrate and encourage charitable giving internationally at the beginning of the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.