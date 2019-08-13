ANGOLA — The Steuben County Tourism Bureau recently won a silver national Telly Award for “Wintertime at Pokagon,” which features winter footage of both the Potawatomi Inn and toboggan slide at Pokagon State Park.
The 2-minute, 26-second video was produced by Clear Vision Media, a tourism bureau partner for more than 10 years.
“We’re honored to win this award and strive to develop engaging content across all of our platforms,” said June Julien, Steuben County Tourism Bureau Executive Director. “We look forward to creating more award-winning content with Clear Vision Media.”
Julien pointed out the local tourism bureau was the first Indiana convention and visitors bureau to utilize drone technology in promotional tourism videos, partnering with Clear Vision Media since 2012 in drone technology.
“Clear Vision Media has been a content creator for the Steuben County Tourism Bureau for more than a decade,” said Chris Sanchez, principal partner. “We work directly with the bureau and have developed a very strong relationship by introducing new and innovative media products. Videos such as ‘Wintertime at Pokagon’ provide exposure to the awesome activities and attractions Steuben County has to offer.”
Clear Vision Media is based in Warsaw.
The 40th annual Telly Awards drew more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. They honor excellence in media creation across local, regional and cable television commercials as well as non-broadcast video and television programming. The tourism bureau’s award was in the online travel and tourism category.
