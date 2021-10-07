ANGOLA — Trine University honored three distinguished graduates with alumni awards during its annual Touchstone and Homecoming Celebration Dinner on Friday.
Ned Haylett of Sturgis, Michigan, a 1972 mechanical engineering alumnus, was honored with the Distinguished Service Award. The Distinguished Service Award is given each year to an alumnus or alumna who has performed outstanding service to society in his or her profession, personal achievement or community and who has manifested interest in Trine University and has supported it by contributions of time, talent and money, by recruitment of students or by placement of graduates.
Since graduating from Trine, Haylett has served on numerous boards, including serving as president of the board for the Sturgis Area Chamber, Trine’s Alumni Association and Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services. He is a regular supporter of Trine’s Scholarship Gala and the Books and Beyond program as well as a member of the Legacy Society. He also often participates in regional and local alumni events.
Carl Tilmann of Dayton, Ohio, a 1987 aeronautical engineering alumnus, received the Outstanding Achievement Award, given each year to an alumnus or alumna who has attained a high level of achievement in his or her profession, is well thought of in his or her community and upholds the ideals of Trine University.
Currently serving as aerodynamics competency lead at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, Tilmann has published seven journal articles, multiple U.S. Air Force technical reports, more than 40 conference papers and a book chapter. He earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from George Washington University Joint Institute for the Advancement of Flight Services, NASA Langley Research Center and a doctorate from the Air Force Institute of Technology, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Garrett Day of Jackson, Michigan, a 2009 civil engineering alumnus and 2021 Master of Science in organizational leadership graduate, was honored with the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. The award is presented to an alumnus or alumna 40 years of age or younger who the Alumni Board and university administration recognizes as an accomplished professional and role model in their chosen career, community activism and active support of Trine University.
Day is currently a Transition Line Engineer at Commonwealth Associates in Jackson, Michigan, where he has worked since interning at the company in 2007. He is a presence around campus for alumni and scholarship events and regularly donates to Trine’s Reiners Department of Civil and Environment Engineering. Recently, he was named the Statewide Young Engineer of the Year by the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers. He serves that organization at the state level and is also president of its Jackson chapter.
In 2018, he was inducted into the Trine Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 2008 football team, which had a perfect regular season and earned an MIAA championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.