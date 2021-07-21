ANGOLA — Prepare for extra travel time in the next few days because the U.S. 20 road work has finally made its way to the mound in downtown Angola.
The construction, an Indiana Department of Transportation project, involves patching work and new asphalt overlays that will create a new road surface from the LaGrange-Steuben line all the way east to the border with Ohio.
Starting today through Tuesday, the roadwork will be taking place around the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument, the land commonly known as the mound.
Hunter Petroviak, spokesman with the Fort Wayne District with the Indiana Department of Transportation, said that while the road will not be closed, it will be under flagging operations and truck traffic will be rerouted.
Construction and truck traffic rerouting will only take place during the day.
Because the project will cause road restrictions, those who wish to visit businesses in the area will likely need to park further out and walk to their destinations while crews are working, Petroviak suggested.
Weather permitting, restrictions at the mound should let up after Tuesday.
“All of the work is expected to wrap up by the end of October,” Petroviak said.
The project started in June with the curb ramp work being done on sidewalks along West Maumee Street to make them accessible to all.
Unlike 2018 when part of the highway was completely reconstructed from the mound to the east end of Angola, which totally disrupted traffic flow for months, this project will only reduce travel to one lane throughout the course of the project, which could cause delays for motorists.
The work is scheduled to be underway weekdays and Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The official conclusion is Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.
The total project cost is about $5.9 million. E&B Paving is the contractor.
