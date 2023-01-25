ANGOLA — A new display in the Carnegie Public Library is devoted to crane and truck diecast models.
It was Angola native Kenneth Bryan who gave out the collection he was assembling for his whole life and for which he was inspired by his occupation of a crane operator to be exhibited in the library.
Interested visitors can also leave written questions to Bryan, and he will answer those questions in writing.
Bryan said along with his occupation he was also inspired for his collection by his uncle’s example, who started to collect Matchbox items before he went into the service, and by the time he came back from Vietnam and Bryan met him, he had a military footlocker completely full of Matchboxes.
“As a kid that was always one of the cool things,” said Bryan. “That was when as a young man I got my fascination with tiny models.”
At the age of 19, Bryan started his own collection of diecasts, first picking up some military items, and later, as he began working as a crane operator, switching to cranes and trucks.
He was then getting a piece or two every year until his wife, Nancy originally from Buffalo, New York, who also worked as a crane operator and who he met when both were working for Martin Inc., asked if Bryan wanted to put a diorama together.
In the winter, said Bryan, he used to have more time to assemble the models, and that was also when he did a lot of his model searching. Some of his models he bought used from eBay, some of them he bought damaged and then repaired, and there were also some that he bought new.
“Usually one or two cranes a year I would add depending on what I was doing, or trucks, and what I was looking for,” said Bryan.
Some of the items now exhibited in the library were assembled and painted by Bryan from the kits he bought, and others were already assembled when he got them, and he might have made some smaller adjustments to them, such as wheels or lights modifications.
“Some of the things I’ve assembled, some of the kits I’ve painted and assembled, but the predominant amount of them were bought as seen other than a few modifications, changing wheels, stuff like that,” said Bryan.
The pieces in his collection come from different diecast manufacturers. The collection contains 30-40 cranes and about 50 trucks of different styles, as well as other items, such as steam traction engines.
A lot of the models in the collection, said Bryan, are cranes that he has run or similar models, such as Bucyrus Erie 22B Shovel Front. He said that cranes tend to keep his attraction after he started to specialize in them professionally.
He and his wife can now pick a lot of structures in the Fort Wayne area that they helped build, and they also worked on the update of the Coliseum there, and Bryan even appeared in a newspaper at that time, and his wife appeared in another publication as one of the few female crane operators.
Bryan, who is now 61, retired when he was 60, and that was when he got more time to work on his collection and do a display out of it.
Karen Holman from Adult Services and Programming of the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County said Bryan contacted them, and she thought a lot of people would be interested in it, and that turned out to be true.
“A lot of people stop and read, and ask questions,” said Holman.
Bryan left a notebook in the library where everyone who has questions about the collection can write them down, and Bryan would then be able to answer them.
He said that he did it because he did not want to make the glossary that he made for the exhibit with the help of his stepdaughter Laura Buell too detailed and technical, but on the contrary he wanted it to be easy for people to read and understand, and if someone wanted to learn more, they could leave a question for Bryan.
“And that’s where we came up with the book,” he said.
Up until now there had been two questions asked in the notebook, and Bryan answered them. While the library is looking forward to Bryan’s future displays, for Bryan himself his collection items remain his toys.
“Boys and their toys: we don’t get older – our toys just get more expensive,” said Bryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.