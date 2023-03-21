Five people arrested on Monday by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nikyla N. Church, 20, of the 21000 block of Bowman Road, Defiance, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony dealing in a controlled substance.
• Isaiah E. Pearl, 19, of the 3800 block of East Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony dealing in a controlled substance.
• Alphonso Vasquez II, 40, of the 3800 block of Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, pointing a firearm and dealing a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amanda L. Vasquez, 32, of the 3800 block of Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested at home on charges of felony dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin J. Vice, 36, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
